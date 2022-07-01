Constable suspended for running police coaching centre in Karimnagar

Constable Raju.

Karimnagar: A police constable, M Raju from Karimnagar town was suspended for running a defence academy and police coaching centre by violating service norms. Commissioner of Police, V Satyanarayana on Friday issued orders by placing constable under suspension.

An armed reserve constable, Raju is running KNR Institute of Police behind the bus stand here by applying long leave. Though running a business or involving in private activities were against service rules, Raju was running police training centre violating norms.

Since few defence academies played a vital role in Secunderabad railway station attacked by army aspirants against Agnipath, police verified the activities of academies and enquired about various defence and police coaching centres in the district.

Though Raju had no role in the Secunderabad railway station incident, he was running a police coaching centre for the past ten years in the name of their family members. He applied for a long leave when the notification to recruit police constable and other police jobs was released by the state government, it is learnt.