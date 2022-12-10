Content-rich films like ‘Panchathantram’ should be watched by all: Harish Shankar

The film’s pre-release event was held in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Powerful director Harish Shankar graced the occasion as the chief guest.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:28 PM, Sat - 10 December 22

Hyderabad: ‘Panchathantram’, starring ‘Kathaa Brahma’ Brahmanandam, Samuthirakani, Swathi Reddy, Shivathmika Rajasekhar, young hero Rahul Vijay, Divya Sripada, ‘Mathu Vadalara’ fame Naresh Agasthya and Srividya, is produced by Ticket Factory and S Originals.

Director Harish Shankar said that he has had a nice association with Ticket Factory, especially with Akhilesh and Bhuvan. “I’ve a long association with Bhuvan and it’s good to know that he turned an executive producer now. ‘Panchathantram’ is a content-rich film. I won’t agree if you call it a small film. Director Harsha has done a great job. It takes years for me to write a story. But he has written five stories for this one film. The teaser and trailer are superb. Kittu Vissapragada’s lyrics and Prashanth R Vihari’s music are top-notch. ‘Panchathantram’ has been made without compromising on quality. Only when films like this are encouraged will directors and producers feel motivated,” he said.

Jeevitha Rajasekhar said, “We have known producer Akhilesh from ‘PSV Garuda Vega’ days. When Shivani and Shivathmika told us they want to step into movies, my husband and I were tense. It’s because a career in cinema and success can’t be bought with money. ‘Panchathantram’ is a slice-of-life movie that mirrors reality. In times of adversity, the door to happiness is always open. The director has written a deep film at a young age. Today’s youngsters are finding it hard to understand life and human relations. This is a content-rich film that will surely find takers.”

Swathi Reddy said that a film like ‘Panchathantram’ needs to be encouraged. “It was an emotional and enjoyable journey while doing it. It has been a memorable journey. I hope the audience, too, are going to find it memorable,” she added.

Shivathmika began her speech by thanking her mother and Harish Shankar, adding that she has done the film for producer Akhilesh. “Playing Lekha, a beautiful character, was great. I want success for everyone involved with this movie. Director Harsha must reach great heights. If I am looking so beautiful in the film, it’s because of cinematographer Raj. It was a pleasure working with Prashanth, Shravan, Garry and others. A film with Brahmanandam garu, Samuthirakani garu and Swathi garu so early in my career feels like a blessing. This project has given me friendships for a lifetime.”

Written and directed by Harsha Pulipaka, it is produced by Akhilesh Vardhan and Srujan Yarabolu, while The Weekend Show is presenting it. The film is going to be released in theatres worldwide on December 9.