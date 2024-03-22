Friday, Mar 22, 2024
Controversy with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s Arrest | Delhi Liquor Policy Scam | Delhi News

The Enforcement Directorate's investigation is centered on allegations of money laundering in a liquor policy scam.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 22 March 2024, 10:54 AM
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate has sparked controversy, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) calling for nationwide protests. The Supreme Court is expected to hear Kejriwal’s challenge. The Enforcement Directorate’s investigation is centered on allegations of money laundering in a liquor policy scam. AAP claims Kejriwal will continue to serve, raising concerns about constitutional challenges.

