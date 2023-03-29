‘Convenor of corrupt alliance’ Kharge hits back at Modi

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday hit back Narendra Modi accusing him of attempting an "image makeover".

By IANS Published Date - 10:45 AM, Wed - 29 March 23

Photo: Twitter

New Delhi: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Opposition saying that all the “corrupt elements” have joined hands, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday hit back accusing him of attempting an “image makeover”.

In a series of tweets he said, “Whose 20000 K crore is in Adani shell company? Are Lalit Modi, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, Vijay Mallya, Jatin Mehta, part of your ‘corruption-free nation’ campaign? And, are you the convenor of this alliance?”

“By projecting yourself as an ‘anti-crusader’, don’t try an image makeover,” he added.

In another tweet, he questioned why the Karnataka government called the “40 per cent commission government?”

“Why are you a part of the corrupt Meghalaya government?

Are BJP leaders not involved in Rajasthan’s Sanjeevini scam , Madhya Pradesh’s Poshan scam, Chhattisgarh’s Nan scam?

Accusing the Prime Minister of “misusing” the probe agencies against the opposition leaders, the veteran Congress leader stated that while the Enforcement Directorate has been unleashed on 95 per cent of the opposition leaders, the BJP leaders are given a clean chit.

“You speak about having a 56-inch chest, then prove it by constituting a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) into the Adani issue.”

Notably, on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi launched a scathing attack against the Congress and other like-minded parties, stating that some political outfits have started a ‘Bhrashtachari Bachao Abhiyan’ under which all corrupt elements have joined hands.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating a residential complex and auditorium of the BJP on Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg here, Modi said, “All the corrupt faces of India are now coming together on one stage. At a time when India is on the cusp of achieving great things, it is natural that anti-India forces inside and outside the country are coming together.”