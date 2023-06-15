Cook these recipes for your superhero this Father’s Day

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:30 PM, Thu - 15 June 23

Hyderabad: With Father’s Day coming this weekend, it is your turn to make it special for your superhero, and what is better than making a fancy meal for your dad on this day!

Delight your dad with some delightful and mouth-watering dishes, to help you surprise your father with a meal they won’t forget, Chef Aji Joseph, Head of Culinary Development, FreshToHome, has curated these special dishes:

Chicken Lollies in a Sweet Chilly Sauce

Ingredients for sweet chilli sauce

Oil – 3 tbsp

Chopped garlic – 1 tsp

Chopped ginger – 1 tsp

Chilli flakes – 1 tsp

Tomato paste – 50 gm

Soy sauce – 3 tbsp

Honey – 3 tbsp

Sugar – 1 tsp

Corn flour – 2 tsp

Water – 100 ml

Method

In a saucepan, heat up the oil and sauté the ginger and garlic, add the chilli flakes, and tomato paste, and mix. Once the paste is mixed well, add the honey and sugar, and mix well. To this, add the water mixed with corn flour and allow to boil and take it off the fire.

Ingredients for chicken patty

Minced chicken – 500 gm

Chopped onions – 2 tbsp

Chopped celery – 1 tsp

Chopped garlic – 1 tsp

Chopped ginger – 1 tsp

Chopped carrot – 1 tbsp

Chopped coriander stem – 1 tbsp

Sesame oil – 4 tbsp

Soy sauce – 1 tbsp

Sesame white – 1 tsp

Salt – 1 tbsp

Egg – 1 nos

Breadcrumbs – 50 gms

Sweet chilli sauce – 5 tbsp

Wooden lolly sticks – 30 nos

Method

Heat a saucepan and sauté all the veggies till translucent, remove from the fire, and transfer the sautéed veggies to a plate and let them cool.

In a bowl, place the chicken mince and add all the other ingredients and sautéed veggies. Mix well and make 20 gm-sized dumplings. In a round cutlet mould, press the dumplings to a round patty shape.

Remove the patty from the mould and pierce the patty with the lolly stick, taking it to the centre resembling a popsicle. Heat a non-stick fry pan and apply some oil. Place the chicken patties with lolly sticks and grill on both sides on a low flame and allow them to cook.

To the grilled patties, add a few tablespoons of sweet chilli sauce and toss so that the sauce coats all around the patties. Arrange the hot lollies on a plate with a bowl of sauce served as a dip.

Peel and eat garlic prawns

Ingredients

Prawn with shell – 250 gm

Olive oil (pomace) – 30 ml

Prawns (remove the head and cut open the shell, remove intestine) – 250 gm

Garlic slice – 10 cloves

Chilli flakes – 1 tsp

Olive slices – 5 black and 5 green olives

White wine – 50 ml

Parsley – 2 tbsp

Salt – 1 tsp

Butter – 20 gm

Lemon wedges – 4 nos

Ingredients for butter sauce:

Salted butter – 50 gm

Lemon juice – half a lemon

Chopped parsley – 2 pinches

Note – Soften the butter and mix the lemon juice and parsley to form a soft butter dip.

Method

Detach and remove the prawn heads and discard them. With a sharp knife, slit open the top or hump side of the prawn along with the shell. Slightly open the slit portion and remove the veins in running water. Heat a non-stick saucepan. Add olive oil and sliced garlic and sauté to golden. To this, add the chilli flakes.

Drop the cleaned prawns into this hot pan and toss. Add the white wine, olive slices, and salt. Toss till the white wine is evaporated. Add the chopped parsley, lemon wedges, and butter and toss again. Don’t allow the butter to burn but just coat the prawns, which gives them a buttery and silky coating.

Transfer to a serving dish and garnish with some chopped parsley. Serve along with the butter lemon dip.