Cook these recipes for your superhero this Father’s Day

With Father’s Day coming this weekend, it is your turn to make it special for your superhero
Hyderabad: With Father’s Day coming this weekend, it is your turn to make it special for your superhero, and what is better than making a fancy meal for your dad on this day!
Delight your dad with some delightful and mouth-watering dishes, to help you surprise your father with a meal they won’t forget, Chef Aji Joseph, Head of Culinary Development, FreshToHome, has curated these special dishes:
Chicken Lollies in a Sweet Chilly Sauce
Ingredients for sweet chilli sauce
Oil – 3 tbsp
Chopped garlic – 1 tsp
Chopped ginger – 1 tsp
Chilli flakes – 1 tsp
Tomato paste – 50 gm
Soy sauce – 3 tbsp
Honey – 3 tbsp
Sugar – 1 tsp
Corn flour – 2 tsp
Water – 100 ml
Method
In a saucepan, heat up the oil and sauté the ginger and garlic, add the chilli flakes, and tomato paste, and mix. Once the paste is mixed well, add the honey and sugar, and mix well. To this, add the water mixed with corn flour and allow to boil and take it off the fire.
Ingredients for chicken patty
Minced chicken – 500 gm
Chopped onions – 2 tbsp
Chopped celery – 1 tsp
Chopped garlic – 1 tsp
Chopped ginger – 1 tsp
Chopped carrot – 1 tbsp
Chopped coriander stem – 1 tbsp
Sesame oil – 4 tbsp
Soy sauce – 1 tbsp
Sesame white – 1 tsp
Salt – 1 tbsp
Egg – 1 nos
Breadcrumbs – 50 gms
Sweet chilli sauce – 5 tbsp
Wooden lolly sticks – 30 nos
Method
Heat a saucepan and sauté all the veggies till translucent, remove from the fire, and transfer the sautéed veggies to a plate and let them cool.
In a bowl, place the chicken mince and add all the other ingredients and sautéed veggies. Mix well and make 20 gm-sized dumplings. In a round cutlet mould, press the dumplings to a round patty shape.
Remove the patty from the mould and pierce the patty with the lolly stick, taking it to the centre resembling a popsicle. Heat a non-stick fry pan and apply some oil. Place the chicken patties with lolly sticks and grill on both sides on a low flame and allow them to cook.
To the grilled patties, add a few tablespoons of sweet chilli sauce and toss so that the sauce coats all around the patties. Arrange the hot lollies on a plate with a bowl of sauce served as a dip.
Peel and eat garlic prawns
Ingredients
Prawn with shell – 250 gm
Olive oil (pomace) – 30 ml
Prawns (remove the head and cut open the shell, remove intestine) – 250 gm
Garlic slice – 10 cloves
Chilli flakes – 1 tsp
Olive slices – 5 black and 5 green olives
White wine – 50 ml
Parsley – 2 tbsp
Salt – 1 tsp
Butter – 20 gm
Lemon wedges – 4 nos
Ingredients for butter sauce:
Salted butter – 50 gm
Lemon juice – half a lemon
Chopped parsley – 2 pinches
Note – Soften the butter and mix the lemon juice and parsley to form a soft butter dip.
Method
Detach and remove the prawn heads and discard them. With a sharp knife, slit open the top or hump side of the prawn along with the shell. Slightly open the slit portion and remove the veins in running water. Heat a non-stick saucepan. Add olive oil and sliced garlic and sauté to golden. To this, add the chilli flakes.
Drop the cleaned prawns into this hot pan and toss. Add the white wine, olive slices, and salt. Toss till the white wine is evaporated. Add the chopped parsley, lemon wedges, and butter and toss again. Don’t allow the butter to burn but just coat the prawns, which gives them a buttery and silky coating.
Transfer to a serving dish and garnish with some chopped parsley. Serve along with the butter lemon dip.