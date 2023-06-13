Wonderla announces special offer for Father’s Day; Details inside

Guests who make a purchase of 3 tickets, pay for 2 tickets only and the third ticket is absolutely free for their father

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:56 PM, Tue - 13 June 23

Hyderabad: Wonderla Holidays Ltd amusement park on Tuesday announced a special offer on the occasion of Father’s Day, which is celebrated on Sunday, June 18. With the aim of honouring and cherishing the bond between fathers and their children, Wonderla announced ‘2 1’ offer, ensuring a memorable experience for the whole family.

Guests who make a purchase of 3 tickets, pay for 2 tickets only and the third ticket is absolutely free for their father. The exclusive offer is valid only on Sunday June 18 for online tickets across all three parks of Wonderla in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kochi.

Arun K Chittilappilly, MD, Wonderla Holidays Ltd said “The bond between a father and child is a unique and extraordinary connection that goes beyond words. We at Wonderla are excited to cherish those bonds and celebrate Father’s Day. This special offer provides the perfect opportunity to create priceless memories together, as we honor the love, guidance, and support that fathers selflessly give and create long-lasting memories”.

Wonderla encourages visitors to book their entry tickets in advance through their online portal https://bookings.wonderla.com/. For further information visit https://www.wonderla.com/offers/wonderla

Hyderabad: 0841 4676333, 91 91000 63636.

Also Read Minimalism meets luxury at these container homes in Hyderabad