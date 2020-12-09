Cooperate with BJP or face action, Bandi tells govt staff

He said in case they fail to extend any cooperation, the BJP will ensure that all the illegal assets accumulated by the employees union leaders are probed by the Central agencies and necessary action is taken.

By | Published: 12:48 am

Hyderabad: BJP State president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday demanded that government employees and the police should cooperate with the BJP whenever the latter stages protest against the State government in future. He said in case they fail to extend any cooperation, the BJP will ensure that all the illegal assets accumulated by the employees union leaders are probed by the Central agencies and necessary action is taken.

Speaking to mediapersons at BJP State office here, Sanjay Kumar alleged that both the government employees and the police cooperated with the ruling TRS in organising the protests. He revealed that the BJP will soon launch State-wide protests against the State government’s anti-people decisions. “We will take up issues pertaining to farmers, government employees, teachers and pensioners, to stage demonstrations in all urban local bodies against the State government at mandal, district and State level,” he said.

Sanjay demanded that the Rythu Bandhu scheme should be extended to even tenant farmers, fine variety paddy should be purchased at Rs 2,500 per quintal and PM Fasal Bima Yojana should be implemented in the State among others.

