Cooperatives should adopt new technology to compete in competitive world: NAFSCOB chairman

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:16 PM, Mon - 14 November 22

Karimnagar: The NAFSCOB chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao has stressed the need for the cooperatives to adopt new technology and ways and means to compete in the competitive world.

Rao launched the 69th national cooperative week celebrations from November 14 to 20, 2022, by paying floral tributes to the portrait of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and hoisting the cooperative flag on the premises of Karimnagar DCCB main office in Karimnagar town on Monday. The theme of the week long celebrations is “India@75: Growth of Cooperatives and Future Ahead”.

Speaking on the occasion, the TSCAB chairman said when when technology was reigning supreme, still everyone needs two square meals for their survival. “It is the farmers, who are providing food to the nation, and the cooperatives are happy to be associated with the farmers and help in the food grain production to meet the requirement of the country”, he added.

Reminding that the United Nations had also declared to observe first Saturday of July every year as the International Day of Cooperatives, he said that the International Cooperative Alliance (ICA) is celebrating its centenary celebrations. When the world was reeling under recession, the cooperatives protected the economies in Germany, Netherlands, France and even India, he stated.

Lauding the services rendered by the DCCBs during the outbreak of the pandemic virus, he said that it was the cooperative sector employees who worked on the field as frontline warriors and procured farmers’ produce when the entire country was in lockdown. There was no lockdown for the cooperatives and they helped the procurement of food grains from farmers and contributed to the national economy, he added.

He said that the general body meeting of the Network for the Development of Agricultural Cooperatives in Asia-Pacific (NEDAC) established by the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation in Thailand had also stressed the cooperative to cooperative global marketing facilities for strengthening cooperatives. Welcoming the first of its union Ministry of Cooperation, he hoped for changes in the cooperatives for its strengthening under the leadership of union Minister Amit Shah.

DCO Srimala, Karimnagar DCCB CEO N Satyanarayana Rao, NABARD DDMs P Ananth and P Manohar Reddy, CTI faculty Venkateshwar, PDC resource person G Satyanarayana, general managers Prabhakar Reddy and Ushasri and others were also present.

The cooperative week celebrations would be celebrated on the following themes; Ease-of-doing Business for Cooperatives, GeM, and Export Promotion (November 14), Cooperative Marketing, Consumers, Processing and Value Addition (November 15), Mainstreaming Cooperative Education, Professional Management, and Re-orienting Training (November 16), Role of Cooperatives in Fostering Innovation, Promoting Start-Ups, and Technology Upgradation (November 17), Entrepreneurship Development and Strengthening Public–Private– Cooperative Partnership (November 18), Cooperatives for Youth, Women, Weaker Sections, and Health (November 19) and Financial Inclusion, Digitalization of PACS and Strengthening Cooperative Database (November 20).