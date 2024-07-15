Cops repair bridge, help villagers in Mancherial

Published Date - 15 July 2024

Police take up repair of a low-level bridge across a stream, which was damaged by floods near Nakkalapalli village in Kotapalli mandal on Monday

Mancherial: Police brought respite to rural folks by repairing a low-level bridge built across a stream, which was damaged by floods near the remote Nakkalapalli village in Kotapalli mandal on Monday.

Upon learning that the bridge was damaged by the floods, Kotapalli Inspector D Sudhakar and Sub-Inspector Rajender rushed to the spot and took up repairs by bringing an earthmover.

Sudhakar urged the locals to bring their challenges to the notice of police for redressal. He stated that police would always be at forefront in serving the needy.

People residing in Nakkalapalli, Baddampalli and Brahmanapalli villages thanked the police for repairing the bridge by swiftly responding to their plight.

They said that they would have been isolated, had the police not repaired the structure. They requested the officials concerned to take steps to construct a high-level bridge across the stream and provide a permanent solution