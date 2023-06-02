Coromandel Express derailment: SCR sets up helpline numbers at various stations

The South Central Railway (SCR) on Friday has set up helpline numbers in connection with the derailment of Coromandel Express at Bahanagabazar station between the Balasore-Bhadrak section in Odisha
Hyderabad: In connection with the derailment of Coromandel Express at Bahanagabazar station between the Balasore-Bhadrak section in Odisha, the South Central Railway (SCR) on Friday has set up helpline numbers.
Helpline Nos:
* Vijayawada Station Rly -67055 BSNL- 0866 2576924
* Rajahmundry station helpline numbers BSNL: 08832420541 RLY. : 65395
* SCR Hqrs, Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad: 040 – 27788516
*Vijayawada Rly Station 0866 – 2576924
* Rajahmundry Rly Stn: 0883 – 2420541
*Renigunta Railway Stn: 9949198414.
*Tirupati Railway Stn 7815915571
*Nellore Rly Station : 0861-2342028