Coromandel Express derailment: SCR sets up helpline numbers at various stations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:07 AM, Sat - 3 June 23

Train Accident

Hyderabad: In connection with the derailment of Coromandel Express at Bahanagabazar station between the Balasore-Bhadrak section in Odisha, the South Central Railway (SCR) on Friday has set up helpline numbers.

Helpline Nos:

* Vijayawada Station Rly -67055 BSNL- 0866 2576924

* Rajahmundry station helpline numbers BSNL: 08832420541 RLY. : 65395

* SCR Hqrs, Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad: 040 – 27788516

*Renigunta Railway Stn: 9949198414.

*Tirupati Railway Stn 7815915571

*Nellore Rly Station : 0861-2342028