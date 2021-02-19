Coronavirus’ new variant N440K spreading faster in southern States: CCMB

We now have emerging evidence that N440K is spreading a lot more in southern states, says CCMB

Hyderabad: An exhaustive genomic study of the SARS-CoV-2 virus by Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) has indicated that the virus variant N440K is spreading a lot more in South India.

The study could hold the key in understanding the reasons behind the sharp surge in Covid positive cases in Kerala and Maharashtra where the local researchers have already reported the presence of N440K variant in Yavatmal district. A few months ago, the N440K variant was also reported in Andhra Pradesh and even parts of Telangana.

“We now have emerging evidence that N440K is spreading a lot more in the southern states. A closer surveillance is needed to understand its spread properly. Accurate and timely detection of new variants that may show greater infectivity or worse clinical symptoms, including immune escape, will be extremely important to preempt disastrous consequences,” said CCMB Director and corresponding author in the study, Dr RK Mishra.

The CCMB researchers in a recent publication have presented an exhaustive analysis of over 5,000 coronavirus variants in India and how they have evolved over the course of the pandemic (https://data.ccmb.res.in/gear19/).

In the paper, CCMB researchers explain how different coronavirus variants gained prevalence in India during the last one year. Researchers in the study have also highlighted the slow pace of genome sequencing in India.

“We need to have a focused approach towards monitoring the virus mutations. India has not been sequencing SARS-CoV-2 isolates to full capacity, having deposited only about 6,400 genomes so far,” said Dr Divya Tej Sowpati, co-corresponding author of the study. The Union Government’s Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) initiative which aims to sequence five percent of all Covid positive cases, should soon address this concern, Dr. Tej said.

Following Covid appropriate behavior is a far better option than vaccines. “The success in the development and administration of vaccines is promising but other non-therapeutic interventions such as masks and physical distancing will be the most effective in curbing further spread. Lesser spread of the virus also decreases the scope for emergence and accumulation of harmful mutants,” said Dr Surabhi Srivastava, the study’s lead author.

The take home message of CCMB’s comprehensive work is that due to the natural process of mutation, variants will keep emerging. The best way to control the potential damage is to exercise extensive genome surveillance and take measures to prevent the spread of new variants as and when detected.

