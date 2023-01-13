Corporate companies appreciate KTR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:53 PM, Fri - 13 January 23

Source: Twitter/KTRTRS.

Hyderabad: Corporate managements continue to appreciate Industries Minister KT Rama Rao for his commitment and vision in getting more investments into Telangana and development.

The Minister had met Jindal Group Chairman and Managing Director Sajjan Jindal in Mumbai on Thursday. The duo had discussed different aspects and the Minister urged the Jindal group to set up a steel plant in Bayyaram.

Impressed with the Minister, Sajjan Jindal on Friday tweeted “The dynamism of Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and his vision for the State is infectious. Had a great meeting yesterday”. Acknowledging the compliments, the Minister tweeted “Many thanks sir”.

The dynamism of Shri @KTRTRS and his vision for the state is infectious. Had a great meeting yesterday. https://t.co/cu9yzVZBVN — Sajjan Jindal (@sajjanjindal) January 13, 2023