Country needs KCR’s leadership: KTR

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:20 PM, Wed - 27 April 22

Hyderabad: TRS working president and IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao, in no unequivocal terms on Wednesday, said the need of the hour for the country was the leadership of TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to ensure overall development, welfare of all sections of society and more importantly, save the secular fabric of the nation.

“The country is plagued by divisive politics, rising prices and increasing unemployment, and it needs a visionary like Chandrashekhar Rao and not a ‘televisionary’ to spur growth,” Rama Rao said, in an obvious dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi while introducing a resolution on the “need for TRS to play a key role in national politics” at the party’s plenary session at the HICC here. “We do not want a Golmaal Gujarat model but a Golden Telangana model that can be replicated across the country,” he added.

Coming down heavily on Modi, Rama Rao pointed out that the Prime Minister had assured two lakh jobs a year, houses for the poor, doubling farmers’ incomes, among others, but none of them were fulfilled. On the other hand, the Telangana government, in a span of seven years, made rapid strides in various fields, he said.

“The Prime Minister coined the ‘Vocal for Local’ slogan but would not appreciate Kaleshwaram project – the world’s largest lift irrigation project taken up by the Telangana government without any assistance from the Centre,” the TRS working president pointed out in a forceful speech bringing out the ills of the BJP government at the Centre and the achievements of the TRS government in the State.

In the past, there were many Agriculture Ministers who sported green turbans but failed to ensure growth and welfare of the farming community, he said. “On the other hand, Chandrashekhar Rao introduced Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima schemes in Telangana that resulted in farmers from other States demanding implementation of these programmes”, he said.

“At an informal meeting in the past, former union Minister late Arun Jaitley had said that he had come across several agitators and good administrators but Chief Chandrashekhar Rao was both a great agitator and a good administrator,” the Minister recalled, and cited another case of appreciation for the Chief Minister by late President Pranab Mukherjee who showered praises on Chandrashekhar Rao stating he was blessed to lead a Statehood agitation and also become the Chief Minister of the State.

Pointing out that Opposition leaders too had appreciated the vision and dynamism of the Chief Minister, Rama Rao said it was time for TRS to play a key role in national politics to ensure remarkable change in the economic, social, agriculture, education and health sectors as was done in Telangana.

The TRS working president rued that even after 75 years of Independence, India still continued to be referred to as a third world country or a developing nation. “At a time when China is forging ahead, India is plagued with divisive politics,” he said.

“They say Modi hai to mumkin hai (anything is possible under Modi’s rule) but I say Modi hai tho mushkil hai (if Modi is there, then there is a problem),” Rama Rao said, adding that social media was being used extensively to disturb the secular and social fabric of the nation.

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, seconding the resolution, said Chandrashekhar Rao overcame the power crisis in Telangana in a span of six months. “Why can’t the Central government initiate such measures and ensure growth and development of the country?” He asked.

