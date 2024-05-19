Couple arrested for killing daughter in Sircilla

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 May 2024, 08:07 PM

Representational Image

Rajanna-Sircilla: The Sircilla police arrested a couple for killing their mentally unstable daughter. Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan said on Sunday that Chepyala Narsaiah and his wife Yellavva, residents of Nerella of Thangallapalli mandal, killed their elder daughter Priyanka on the night of May 14.

Vexed over Priyanka’s abnormal behavior since she was mentally unstable, the couple strangled her to death with a rope while she was asleep at 1 am.

They tried to project it as a natural death. Priyanka, who was suffering from mental disorder for the last seven years, had however, overcome the problem as she was provided treatment in different hospitals by her parents. In 2020, she was married to one Pruthvi from Durgapalli of Nagunur mandal.

Besides abusing neighbours, she used to quarrel with her husband and others and allegedly beat her toddler son.

Though the parents tried taking her to a temple, where they stayed for three days, she continued in the same way, after which they allegedly killed her and tried to project it as a natural death.

With local people expressing doubts over her death, the police began investigation and during questioning, the parents confessed to the crime.