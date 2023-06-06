Sircilla weaver weaves Telangana Formation Day logo

Veldhi Hariprasad has woven the logo of Telangana Formation Day on a single piece of cotton fabric measuring 36 inches in width and length

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Tue - 6 June 23

Collector Anurag Jayanthi releaseing Telangana formation day logo in Sircilla on Tuesday.

Rajanna-Sircilla: Veldhi Hariprasad, a weaver from Sircilla, is once again in the limelight with his weaving skills. After weaving the G20 logo on a single cloth, he has now woven the logo of Telangana Formation Day on a single piece of cotton fabric measuring 36 inches in width and length.

It took Hariprasad five days to complete the weaving of the decennial logo using a handloom. On the occasion of Industrial Day, observed on Tuesday as part of the Telangana Formation Day celebrations, Hariprasad presented the logo to the district administration. Collector Anurag Jayanthi unveiled the logo.

Hariprasad previously showcased his weaving skills by creating images of former Indian cricket star Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali using silk and silver threads on handloom, as a tribute to Tendulkar’s birthday on April 24. He has also crafted a Pattu Peethambaram saree for Goddess Sita at the Sree Sita Ramchandraswamy temple in Bhadrachalam on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami. This saree, weighing 750 grams, was woven using 600 grams of silk thread and 150 grams of silver jari, requiring 20 days of meticulous work.

In November last year, Hariprasad gained recognition for weaving the G20 logo on a single cloth, earning praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his participation in the radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat.’