Couple in Lucknow booked for breaking stray dog’s leg

The incident took place on Sunday and the case was registered on Monday on the complaint of a local resident, Vijay Kumar Upadhyay, who used to feed the strays in the colony.

By IANS Published Date - 20 February 2024, 08:47 AM

Lucknow: A couple in Lucknow has been booked for allegedly hitting a stray dog with an iron rod and breaking its leg in the Indira Nagar area.

The incident took place on Sunday and the case was registered on Monday on the complaint of a local resident, Vijay Kumar Upadhyay, who used to feed the strays in the colony.

Upadhyay alleged that accused Abhay Shukla would object whenever he fed the dogs. “He had visited my house a couple of days back and threatened to kill those stray dogs,” Upadhyay alleged.

He said on the fateful day, Abhay and his wife were chasing the stray dogs away from the colony.

“Both of them were carrying iron rods and they attacked one of the canines. They hit one of its legs several times causing multiple fractures. They were abusing me and saying they would kill all the dogs if they found them in the colony in future,” the complainant alleged.

He asked police to initiate action, ensure safety of the strays in the colony and make the accused bear the medical bill of the injured dog.

SHO, Ghazipur (Indira Nagar), Vikas Rai, said police have registered a case under relevant sections of IPC 429 (mischief by killing or maiming animals), 506 (criminal intimidation) and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

“We are conducting a probe. CCTVs of the spot are being scanned. Thereafter, statements will be taken from both the parties before further action is initiated,” he said.