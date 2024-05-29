Couple performs final rites to pet dog

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 May 2024, 09:56 PM

Siddipet: A family has performed the funeral for their pet dog, which passed away due to age-related health issues. A couple from Gopalpur village had got a pug dog 14 years ago for their daughter Manasa and named it Jockey.

The couple Padma and Narsimhulu have assured to perform final rites for the dog whenever it passes away. Sadly, the girl Manasa had died of illness four years ago. However, the couple had kept the promise they had made to their daughter 14 years ago.

They had performed the final rites to the dog which passed away on Wednesday. The couple was also preparing to perform all the rituals following the Hindu tradition until the 10th day. The gesture caught the eye of everyone in the village.