Watch: Woman in Khammam ties rakhi to pet dog celebrating Raksha Bandhan

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 August 2024, 09:00 PM

Khammam: In a unique celebration of Raksha Bandhan, a young woman tied rakhi to their pet dog in Khammam city on Monday.

The woman, L Harihitha, who was studying M Sc in Hyderabad, came to her house at Revathi centre in the city to celebrate the festival. She first tied rakhis to her cousins B Akhil Sai and Ramtej as she does not have own brother.

Then symbolising the spirit of Raksha Bandhan, she tied a rakhi to their pet dog Rabin, who joined the family two years back. Rabin is like a family member for us all hence I tied rakhi to him, said Harihitha.