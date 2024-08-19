Watch: Woman in Khammam ties rakhi to pet dog celebrating Raksha Bandhan

Symbolising the spirit of Raksha Bandhan, she tied a rakhi to their pet dog Rabin, who joined the family two years back.
Khammam: In a unique celebration of Raksha Bandhan, a young woman tied rakhi to their pet dog in Khammam city on Monday.
The woman, L Harihitha, who was studying M Sc in Hyderabad, came to her house at Revathi centre in the city to celebrate the festival. She first tied rakhis to her cousins B Akhil Sai and Ramtej as she does not have own brother.
Then symbolising the spirit of Raksha Bandhan, she tied a rakhi to their pet dog Rabin, who joined the family two years back. Rabin is like a family member for us all hence I tied rakhi to him, said Harihitha.