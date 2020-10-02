Courtney Walsh named West Indies women’s head coach

The former fast bowler has served as an assistant coach with the Bangladesh men’s team, and subsequently worked on a short term contract with the West Indies women’s team

Barbados: Courtney Walsh has been appointed as the new head coach of the West Indies women’s team. Cricket West Indies have confirmed that Walsh will lead the preparation and development of the women’s team at least up until the end of 2022, including competing in the next World Cup and T20 World Cup.

The former fast bowler has served as an assistant coach with the Bangladesh men’s team, and subsequently worked on a short term contract with the West Indies women’s team, including at the World Cup 2020 held in Australia earlier this year.

“It’s an exciting challenge and I’ve always wanted to give back in any way I can and help with the development of the game in the West Indies. The experience I have, my knowledge of the game, and my overall organisational skills will be key aspects as we try to develop a winning team culture,” said Walsh in a statement.

“I worked with the team at the Women’s T20 World Cup earlier this year in Australia and in the series against India in the Caribbean last year, so I have a very good understanding of what is required. The ability and the talent are there, we have some fantastic players in the West Indies, and it will be my duty and focus to help the women to develop their talents and achieve the goals we are going to be setting together,” he added.

Walsh is the leading wicket-taker in West Indies Test history with 519 wickets in 132 Test matches. A former Jamaica and West Indies captain, he took 227 wickets in ODIs, and also took 1807 wickets in 429 first-class matches. The 57-year-old is a member of the ICC Hall of Fame.

Jimmy Adams, CWI’s Director of Cricket, said: “He (Walsh) will be overseeing the program initially until the end of the next two ICC Women’s World Cups in 2022 and he will be pivotal in working with CWI’s High Performance Team to move our whole women’s program forward, as part of our wider strategic plan which has women’s cricket as a key priority.”