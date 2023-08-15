COVA recognizes 36 grassroots partners for empowered and peaceful Hyderabad

Akheel Siddiqui of Suicide Helpline described the challenge from growing communalization of educated and professional Sections and the grave threat it poses for society

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:24 PM, Tue - 15 August 23

Akheel Siddiqui of Suicide Helpline described the challenge from growing communalization of educated and professional Sections and the grave threat it poses for society

Hyderabad: In appreciation of the dedicated work over the years for development and peace in Hyderabad, COVA identified 36 partners working at the grassroots for years in different parts of the City to honour them for making of Empowered and Peaceful Hyderabad, through a Sanman Samaroah.

Amin ul Hassan Jafri, former MLC, Prof. Padmaja Shaw, academic and activist, Akheel Siddiqui, IT Professional and Social Worker and Sardar Sajjan Singh, participated in the event which was presided by Omim Manekshaw Debara, immediate Past President of COVA.

Dr. Mazher Hussain, Executive Director of COVA explained how COVA identified 42 localities in Hyderabad in mid 90s that witnessed recurring riots and started work there by involving both the communities in the area. After over three years of consistent work using development as a strategy for integrating the communities and sensitizing them to the need for securing peace through mutual cooperation and collective actions, COVA was able to sanitise all such localities to ensure that local people together prevented any outbreak of violence in their areas, he said.

Akheel Siddiqui of Suicide Helpline described the challenge from growing communalization of educated and professional Sections and the grave threat it poses for society, a press release said.