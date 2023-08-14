TSPSC: Response sheets, preliminary keys for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts displayed

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:25 PM, Mon - 14 August 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has displayed response sheets of candidates, who attended the recently held written test for the posts of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon, and also the preliminary keys on the Commission’s website (www.tspsc.gov.in) from Monday.

The response sheets will available on the website till 5 pm on September 13 and after that they will not be available under any circumstances. The master question papers along with preliminary key are also available from Monday on the TSPSC website.

The objections on the preliminary key will be accepted online through the link provided in the TSPSC website August 17 to 5 pm on August 19, 2023.

Candidates are advised to note the dates and submit their objections if any through the link provided. Objections received beyond 5 pm on August 19 will not be considered at any cost, the press release from TSPSC said.

Candidates are instructed to submit their objections only in English as the text box provided in the link for writing the objections is compatible only for English Language. The sources quoted and websites mentioned will not be considered as references if they are not authentic or not official. For details: www.tspsc.gov.in