Covid-19: 1,440 new cases and five fatalities in Telangana

A total of 1,481 persons recovered on Saturday, taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 2,29,064 with a recovery rate of 91.50 per cent.

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 1,440 new Covid-19 infections and five fatalities on Saturday, taking the overall toll to 1,377 and the cumulative number of positive cases so far to 2,50, 331.

As on Saturday, there were 19,890 active Covid-19 cases in Telangana State.

A total of 1,481 persons recovered on Saturday, taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 2,29,064 with a recovery rate of 91.50 per cent, while the countrywide recovery rate is 92.40 per cent.

Between Friday and Saturday, 42,673 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the State while reports of another 499 samples are awaited. So far, a total of 46,18,470 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the State out of which 2,50,331 have tested positive and 2,29, 064 persons have recovered.

The Covid-19 positive cases reported from the districts include 13 from Adilabad, 97 from Bhadradri, 278 from areas under GHMC, 27 from Jagtiyal, 14 from Jangaon, 17 from Bhupalpally, nine from Gadwal, 29 from Kamareddy, 68 from Karimnagar, 91 from Khammam, 10 from Asifabad, 19 from Mahabubnagar, 16 from Mahabubabad, 31 each from Mancherial, 17 from Medak, 133 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 27 from Mulugu, 28 from Nagarkurnool, 70 from Nalgonda, four from Narayanpet, 21 from Nirmal, 25 from Nizamabad, 28 from Peddapally, 17 from Siricilla, 112 from Rangareddy, 31 from Sangareddy, 42 from Siddipet, 48 from Suryapet, 10 from Vikarabad, 18 from Wanaparthy, 23 from Warangal Rural, 39 from Warangal Urban and 28 positive cases from Yadadri Bhongir.

