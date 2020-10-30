Covid-19: 1,531 new cases and six deaths in Telangana

A total of 1,048 persons recovered on Thursday taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 2,17,40116, with a recovery rate of 91.65 per cent.

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 1,531 new Covid-19 infections and six fatalities on Thursday taking the overall toll to 1,330 and the cumulative number of positive cases so far to 2,37,187. As on Thursday, there were 18,456 active Covid-19 cases in the State.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, 43,790 Covid tests were conducted in the State while reports of another 1,037 samples were awaited. So far, a total of 42,40,748 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the State out of which 2,37,187 have tested positive and 2,17,401 persons have recovered.

The Covid-19 positive cases reported from the districts include 17 from Adilabad, 96 from Bhadradri, 293 from areas under GHMC, 61 from Jagtiyal, 17 each from Jangaon and Jayashankar Bhupalpally, six from Gadwal, 39 from Kamareddy, 71 from Karimnagar, 83 from Khammam, nine from Asifabad, 26 from Mahabubnagar, 31 from Mahabubabad, 36 from Mancherial, 22 from Medak, 120 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 18 from Mulugu, 32 from Nagarkurnool, 74 from Nalgonda, three from Narayanpet, 17 from Nirmal, 35 from Nizamabad, 24 from Peddapalli, 27 from Rajanna Siricilla, 114 from Rangareddy, 28 from Sangareddy, 47 from Siddipet, 26 from Suryapet, 10 from Vikarabad, 22 from Wanaparthy, 25 from Warangal Rural, 54 from Warangal Urban and 31 positive cases from Yadadri Bhongir.

