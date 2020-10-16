Covid-19: 1,554 new cases and 7 fatalities in Telangana

A total of 1,435 persons have recovered on Thursday, taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 1,94,653 with a recovery rate of 88.79 per cent.

By | Published: 9:18 am

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 1,554 new Covid-19 infections and seven fatalities on Thursday, taking the overall toll to 1256 and the cumulative number of positive cases so far to 2,19,224. As on Thursday, there were 23,203 active Covid-19 cases in Telangana State.

A total of 1,435 persons have recovered on Thursday, taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 1,94,653 with a recovery rate of 88.79 per cent, while the countrywide recovery rate is 87.5 per cent.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, 43,916 Covid tests were conducted in the State while reports of another 831 samples are awaited. So far, a total of 37, 46,963 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the State out of which 2,19,224 have tested positive and 1,94,653 persons have recovered.

The Covid-19 positive cases reported from the districts include 23 from Adilabad, 95 from Bhadradri, 249 from areas under GHMC, 32 from Jagtiyal, 22 from Jangaon, 15 from Bhupalpally, 19 from Gadwal, 33 from Kamareddy, 84 from Karimnagar, 88 from Khammam, eight from Asifabad, 21 from Mahabubnagar, 34 from Mahabubabad, 27 from Mancherial, 24 from Medak, 118 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 21 from Mulugu, 29 from Nagarkurnool, 79 from Nalgonda, 12 from Narayanpet, 17 from Nirmal, 29 each from Nizamabad and Peddapally, 28 from Siricilla, 128 from Rangareddy, 37 from Sangareddy, 49 from Siddipet, 42 from Suryapet, 27 from Vikarabad, 28 from Wanaparthy, 30 from Warangal Rural, 53 from Warangal Urban and 24 positive cases from Yadadri Bhongir.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .