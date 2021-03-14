Covid-19: 228 new cases and one fatality in Telangana

A total of 152 persons recovered on Saturday taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 2,97,515 with a recovery rate of 98.78 per cent.

By | Published: 2:21 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana has recorded 228 new Covid-19 infections and one fatality on Saturday taking the cumulative number of fatalities to 1,653 while the total number of positive cases is 3,01,161. As on Saturday, there were 1,993 active Covid-19 cases in the State.

A total of 152 persons recovered on Saturday taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 2,97,515 with a recovery rate of 98.78 per cent, while the countrywide recovery rate was 96.7 per cent.

Between Friday and Saturday, 50,998 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the State while reports of another 608 samples were awaited. So far, a total of 92,00,465 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the State out of which 3,01,161 have tested positive and 2,97,515 persons have recovered.

The Covid-19 positive cases reported from the districts included nine from Adilabad, six from Bhadradri, 46 from areas under GHMC, seven from Jagtiyal, four from Jangaon, five from Kamareddy, nine from Karimnagar, seven each from Khammam and Mahabubnagar, five from Mahabubabad, seven from Mancherial, three from Medak, 15 from Medchal Malkajgiri, two from Mulugu, four from Nagarkurnool, nine from Nalgonda, seven from Nirmal, nine from Nizamabad, six from Peddapalli, five from Siricilla, 17 from Rangareddy, eight from Sangareddy, seven from Siddipet, five from Suryapet, four from Vikarabad, two each from Wanaparthy and Warangal Rural, nine from Warangal Urban and two from Yadadri.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .