Covid-19: 761 new infections and four fatalities in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 761 new Covid-19 infections and four fatalities on Thursday taking the overall toll to 1,448 and the cumulative number of positive cases so far to 2,67,665. As on Thursday, there were 10,839 active Covid-19 cases in the State.

A total of 702 persons recovered on Thursday taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 2,55,378 with a recovery rate of 95.41 per cent, while the countrywide recovery rate is 93.6 per cent.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, 42,242 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the State while reports of another 631 samples were awaited. So far, a total of 53,32,150 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the State out of which 2,67,665 have tested positive and 2,55,378 persons have recovered.

The Covid-19 positive cases reported from the districts include four from Adilabad, 33 from Bhadradri, 136 from areas under GHMC, 21 from Jagtiyal, two from Jangaon, nine from Bhupalpally, seven from Gadwal, 12 from Kamareddy, 32 from Karimnagar, 28 from Khammam, one from Asifabad, 10 from Mahabubnagar, 17 from Mahabubabad, 29 from Mancherial, 14 from Medak, 69 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 18 from Mulugu, nine from Nagarkurnool, 28 from Nalgonda, four from Narayanpet, two from Nirmal, 19 from Nizamabad, 18 from Pedapalli, 28 from Siricilla, 55 from Rangareddy, 18 from Sangareddy, 30 from Siddipet, 33 from Suryapet, 11 from Vikarabad, five from Wanaparthy, 17 from Warangal Rural, 24 from Warangal Urban and 18 from Bhongir.

