COVID-19: 873 new infections and four fatalities in Telangana

By | Published: 1:53 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana has recorded 873 new Covid-19 infections and four fatalities on Saturday taking the overall toll to 1,430 and the cumulative number of positive cases so far to 2,63,526. As on Saturday, there were 11,643 active Covid-19 cases in the State.

A total of 1,296 persons recovered on Saturday taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 2,50,453 with a recovery rate of 94.03 per cent, while the countrywide recovery rate is 93.7 per cent.

Between Friday and Saturday, 41,646 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the State while reports of another 604 samples were awaited. So far, a total of 51,34,335 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the State out of which 2,63,526 have tested positive and 2,50,453 persons have recovered.

The Covid-19 positive cases reported from the districts included eight from Adilabad, 58 from Bhadradri, 152 from areas under GHMC, 36 from Jagtiyal, eight from Jangaon, 10 from Bhupalpally, four from Gadwal, 11 from Kamareddy, 44 from Karimnagar, 29 from Khammam, two from Asifabad, 20 from Mahabubnagar, 13 from Mahabubabad, 22 from Mancherial, 10 from Medak, 78 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 18 from Mulugu, 13 from Nagarkurnool, 47 from Nalgonda, two from Narayanpet, four from Nirmal, 13 from Nizamabad, 22 from Pedapalli, 18 from Siricilla, 71 from Rangareddy, 27 from Sangareddy, 18 from Siddipet, 22 from Suryapet, five from Vikarabad, eight from Wanaparthy, 10 from Warangal Rural and 56 from Warangal Urban and 14 from Bhongir.

