COVID-19: Daily recoveries continue to exceed daily cases in India

The active caseload which now stands at 4,53,401 comprises just 5.11% of all cumulative cases.

By | Published: 4:54 pm

New Delhi: India has seen less than 50,000 daily new cases of COVID-19 for the past ten days, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The country has so far conducted over 12.65 crore tests for detection of COVID-19 which has led to bringing down the cumulative positivity to 7.01 per cent, it highlighted.

The trend of new daily recoveries exceeding the daily new cases continues with 40,791 cases recovering in a span of 24 hours against just 29,163 newly detected cases.

“India has been recording around 30,000 daily new cases of COVID-19 for the last two consecutive days. The country has also seen less than 50,000 daily new cases being registered continuously for the past ten days.

“While this signifies the wide adoption of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour among the population, it also assumes significance in view of the high number of daily cases being continuously reported in many countries in Europe and America,” the ministry said.

The total recovered cases has surged to 82,90,370 pushing the national recovery rate to 93.42 per cent as on date.

The ministry said 72.87 per cent of the recovered cases reported in a span of 24 hours are from ten states and UTs.

Kerala saw the greatest number of recoveries as 6,567 confirmed cases tested negative. West Bengal registered 4,376 daily recoveries while Delhi reported another 3,560 of them.

Also, 75.14 per cent of the new cases have been reported from ten states and UTs Delhi, which saw a surge in new cases over the last few days, reported only 3,797 new cases yesterday, followed by West Bengal which reported 3,012 new cases. Kerala recorded 2,710 new cases.

The ministry said 78.40 per cent of the 449 new deaths are concentrated in ten states and UTs.

More than a fifth, 22.76 per cent of the new fatalities reported are from Delhi which reported 99 deaths. Maharashtra reported 60 fatalities, followed by West Bengal (53).

India’s COVID-19 caseload mounted to 88,74,290 with 29,163 infections being reported in a day while the death toll climbed to 1,30,519 with 449 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.