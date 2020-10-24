Covid-19: Telangana records 1,273 new cases, five deaths on Friday

A total of 1,708 persons recovered on Friday taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 2,09,034 with a recovery rate of 90.77 per cent, while the countrywide recovery rate is 89.7 per cent

By | Published: 5:42 pm

Hydrerabad: Telangana recorded 1,273 new Covid-19 infections and five fatalities on Friday taking the overall toll to 1,303 and the cumulative number of positive cases so far to 2,30,274. As on Friday, there were 19,937 active Covid-19 cases in the State.

A total of 1,708 persons recovered on Friday taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 2,09,034 with a recovery rate of 90.77 per cent, while the countrywide recovery rate is 89.7 per cent.

Between Thursday and Friday, 35,280 Covid tests were conducted in the State and reports of another 1,088 samples were awaited. So far, a total of 40,52,633 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the State out of which 2,30,274 have tested positive and 2,09,034 persons have recovered.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .