COVID-19 update: 1,579 new cases, five deaths in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 1,579 new COVID-19 infections and five fatalities on Tuesday, taking the overall toll to 1287 and the cumulative number of positive cases so far to 2,26,124.

As on Tuesday, there were 20,449 active COVID-19 cases in the State.

A total of 1,811 persons recovered on Monday, taking the cumulative COVID-19 recoveries in the State to 2,04,388 with a recovery rate of 90.38 percent, while the countrywide recovery rate is 88.8 percent.

Between Monday and Sunday, 41,475 COVID tests were conducted in the State while reports of another 1120 samples are awaited. So far, a total of 39,40,304 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the State out of which 2,26,124 have tested positive and 2,04,388 persons have recovered.

