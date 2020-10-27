Covid-19: 837 new cases and four fatalities in Telangana

A total of 1,554 persons recovered on Monday, taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 2,13,466 with a recovery rate of 91.14 per cent.

By | Published: 2:42 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 837 new Covid-19 infections and four fatalities on Monday taking the overall toll to 1,315 and the cumulative number of positive cases so far to 2,32,671.

As on Monday, there were 17,890 active Covid-19 cases in the State. A total of 1,554 persons recovered on Monday, taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 2,13,466 with a recovery rate of 91.14 per cent, while the countrywide recovery rate is 90.30 per cent.

Between Sunday and Monday, 21,099 Covid tests were conducted in the State while reports of another 412 samples were awaited. So far, a total of 41,15,516 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the State out of which 2,32,671 have tested positive and 2,13,466 persons have recovered.

