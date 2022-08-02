Covid cases cross 1,000-mark in Telangana for first time after third wave

Published: 2 August 22

Hyderabad: For the first time after the third Omicron wave, which lasted between November 2021 and January 2022, the daily Covid infections in Telangana has crossed the 1,000 mark. On Monday, a total of 1,054 individuals have tested Covid positive while on February 8 of this year, the number of daily Covid infections were 1,061.

Out of the 1,054 daily infections, 396 positive cases were from areas under GHMC, 60 cases each from Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts, 49 from Nalgonda, 46 from Karimnagar, 39 from Siddipet, 36 from Rajanna Siricilla, 35 each from Peddapalli and 31 cases from Mancherial. The Covid infections in rest of the districts in Telangana hovered between 10 and 15.

On Tuesday, authorities conducted 44, 202 Covid tests out of which results of 630 samples are yet to arrive. So far, 3,65,87,821 Covid tests have been conducted in Telangana.

The total number of active infections in Telangana on Tuesday was 5,992 at a recovery rate of 98.77 per cent. So far, the total number of Covid positive cases in Telangana was 8,21,671 while the number of recoveries is at 8,11,568.