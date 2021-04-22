Covid cases high among children in second wave

Last year children accounted for only 10% of global infections, this year it could be as high as 25%, say health experts

Hyderabad: The first wave of pandemic last year had spared children and teenagers from the effects of Covid infections. However, this has not been the case in the second-wave, as a large number of adolescents, toddlers and infants, along with elders in the family are testing positive for Covid and experiencing the symptoms.

In the last fortnight, such instances of large number of youngsters testing positive have come to light in States like Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. Public health officials in Hyderabad believe that one should not be surprised if a similar pattern emerges in Telangana, as the State is just a few days lagging behind on the epidemic curve, when compared to other States.

Last year, there was a general consensus that when compared to adults, not many children in a family tested Covid positive. A majority of them, even if they tested positive, were asymptomatic. This time around, however, courtesy the high infectivity rate of the new virus, all family members, including children are testing positive and experiencing symptoms.

“What we are seeing is that 90 percent of the children who are coming to our outpatient facilities with symptoms like fever, abdominal pain, loose motions, vomiting, cold and cough, are testing Covid positive. This time around, they are more symptomatic because entire families are getting infected at once,” says Dr. Chetan R Mundada, lead paediatric intensivist and senior paediatrician, Yashoda Hospitals, Secunderabad.

During last year’s pandemic, estimates suggested that worldwide, about 10 percent of Covid infections consisted of children. This year, however, that percentage is way too high and could be close to 25 percent, senior paediatricians said.

Several hospitals in Hyderabad have received Covid positive children from nearby towns and cities of Maharashtra like Nanded and Pune, needing intensive care. Such kids were less than two years of age and needed intensive ICU care.

At Niloufer Hospital, the State-run tertiary mother and child care institution, a majority of infants and mothers, who have Covid like symptoms are testing negative. However, things may change quickly, as the pandemic curve intensifies, doctors said.

“We are conducting Covid tests on all pregnant women and infants who have symptoms and majority so far have tested negative. However, this is an intense pandemic and things could change very quickly and that’s why we have equipped ourselves to treat Covid positive children,” says Associate Professor, Paediatrics, Niloufer Hospitals, Dr B Narahari.

Be extra cautious

1. Large number of children are testing positive along with their family members in Hyderabad

2. Many are experiencing symptoms

3. The usual age group is 8 years to 14 years

4. Typical symptoms include cold, cough, abdomen pain, loose motions and fever

5. Do not ignore conjunctivitis, diarrhoea, other eye infections and vomiting among children

