Covid: Docs warn of long-term morbidity

Hyderabad: Since the first Covid-19 case was reported in Telangana on March 2, so far 2,20,466 persons have recovered from the SARS-CoV-2 infection out of the total 2,40,048 positive cases.

While the mortality rate among the positive patients has been relatively low with 1,341 deaths, it is the long-term morbidity among recovered patients which is worrying senior doctors who are involved in treating Covid positive patients.

Recovered patients at Gandhi Hospital and other private hospitals in Hyderabad and elsewhere are coming back or reporting health complications of various kinds, after they got discharged or tested negative for the Covid-19 test.

There have been many instances where patients have recovered from Covid-19 but had to be admitted to the hospital due to complications like damage to lungs, heart attacks and even neurological issues like strokes.

Doctors point out that people not only should be wary about mortality but also realise that there could be a lot of long term suffering or morbidity attached to Covid-19 disease. There is every chance that persons may suffer debilitating symptoms even after they have managed to fight the SARS-CoV-2.

“Yes, we should start worrying about morbidity from Covid-19 disease. While people are recovering and mortality rate is very low in the State, it is the morbidity of the disease that is often overlooked. There are long-term implications of the Covid-19 disease,” says Superintendent, Gandhi Hospital, Dr Raja Rao.

Realising the growing need to have a support system for patients with post-Covid symptoms, private hospitals and even voluntary organisations in Hyderabad have started launching special post-Covid clinics and packages, aimed at guiding patient to recover fully.

The hospitals are providing complete access to mental and physical health check-ups including counselling sessions for Covid recovered persons who had suffered mild and severe symptoms. On its part, the voluntary organisation Helping Hand Foundation (HHF) has set up a special rehabilitation facility for such patients.

The Health Ministry has advised recovered patients to focus on a holistic approach, which means taking up mild to moderate amounts of daily exercise, practicing Yoga, Pranayama and adopting a balanced diet, apart from continuing to take medicines prescribed by the doctor.

