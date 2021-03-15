COVID negative report or vaccination proof must to attend any gathering in Amritsar

The Amritsar deputy commissioner also directed that fine should be imposed on people roaming at crowded places without wearing masks.

Chandigarh: The district administration of Amritsar has made the possession of COVID-19 negative test report or vaccination proof mandatory for attending any social gathering, a move aimed at containing the infection spread.

The directions in this regard were issued by Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Khaira on Sunday.

“The ceiling of 100 people (for indoor) and 200 people (for outdoor) on various indoor and outdoor social/religious/sports/entertainment/cultural gatherings shall be strictly enforced.”

“Fine shall be imposed for violation of above ceiling limit on the organisers and the persons found violating social distancing and are without face masks at such gatherings,” the order stated.

The organisers of such events shall ensure that any person attending such event should be either tested negative for coronavirus, 72 hours prior to the event, or should have been vaccinated and carries its proof,” it said.

All the sub-divisional magistrates and their police counterparts will ensure that these directions are strictly followed in their sub divisions by regularly visiting marriage palaces, restaurants, among others, according to the order.

The Amritsar deputy commissioner also directed that fine should be imposed on people roaming at crowded places without wearing masks and that they would be tested for COVID-19 on the spot.

Fine shall also be imposed on shopkeepers and customers for not wearing masks and they will also be tested for COVID-19, the order said.

Amritsar has a total of 891 active cases as on Sunday.

Punjab is witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases. The state’s infection count has reached 1,97,755 with 6,072 fatalities so far.

During a review meeting on Sunday, Punjab Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan had expressed concern over the surge in cases in recent weeks and also exhorted the officials to spruce up all the necessary arrangements and remain in top gear to effectively tackle the up-swing in infections.

She had appealed to the people to shun complacency and adopt COVID appropriate behaviour and help the government in tackling the pandemic.

Punjab has closed all schools and Anganwadi centres, and imposed restrictions on indoor and outdoor social gatherings to 100 and 200, respectively.