Covid not yet over, Telangana High Court’s poser on Ganesh Utsav

High court asked the government to respond on its stance on the conduct of Ganesh Utsav in the city.

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:01 am

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, on Thursday reminded the State government that the “Covid situation is far from over”.

It asked the government to respond on its stance on the conduct of Ganesh Utsav in the city. The panel was dealing with a pending writ plea seeking protection of Hussain Sagar and also for prohibiting the immersion of Ganesh idols in the lake. It sought instructions if the State was granting permission for immersion of Ganesh idols in Hussain Sagar in September. The panel directed the State to take into consideration the present pandemic situation. It said that the lake was already in a mess and the State has to take steps to protect the same. The court posted the case on August 11.

Contempt fee issue

The panel heard the Advocate General for advancing the case relating to the funding of contempt cases. It directed the listing of the PIL pertaining to the release of funds for contempt cases by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. Advocate General BS Prasad informed that a counter was filed and the funds released were for land acquisition cases and not for defending contempt cases. The panel questioned the Advocate General on the manner in which the GO was vetted. It directed the case to be listed on August 9.

Land acquisition compensation

The same panel directed deposit of land acquisition compensation amounts due to Sri Venugopala Swamy Temple Manchirevula Village Gandipet mandal, Rangareddy district, in an escrow account. The panel was dealing with an appeal filed by the executive officer of the temple challenging an order of a single judge.

The single judge had directed Transco to deposit the compensation amount payable for laying electricity poles to the petitioner. The executive officer brought to the notice of the court that there was a title dispute pending and the cases are pending before the High Court. The panel directed that the compensation amounts be deposited in the State Bank of India and be subject to the result of the cases pending for title.

