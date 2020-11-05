Covid: Officials wary of Europe-like spike in Telangana

The resurgence of fresh infections, being termed as ‘second wave’, had triggered widespread national lockdowns across Europe in the last few days.

Hyderabad: The sudden surge in Covid-19 cases in Europe and the long winter season that extends till February have become worrying factors for public health officials here who are wary of a similar spike in Covid infections in Telangana.

The resurgence of fresh infections, being termed as ‘second wave’, had triggered widespread national lockdowns across Europe in the last few days. Major European countries, including Germany, France, Belgium, UK, Ireland, Czech Republic and even Poland, have already announced lockdowns for November and December. A few other countries have imposed stiffer restrictions instead.

Could Telangana and the other Indian States witness a similar surge in the coming months? Senior public health officials and doctors in Hyderabad believe that if people continue to take Covid-19 precautions, then the number of fresh infections can be controlled in the coming months.

“Whether a second peak happens or not is completely dependent on us. We cannot be under lockdown forever, and the new normal is to live with the virus. Social distancing, hand hygiene and appropriate use of mask are factors that will prevent the second peak and adherence to these simple measures is the responsibility of every individual in the community,” says Apollo Group of Hospitals president Dr K Hari Prasad.

Senior doctors point out that if people are careless, then everybody needs to start preparing for a second wave. “Continuous public education to create awareness and promote adherence to preventive measure is the most important role for the media and the government,” he added.

The events in Europe due to the second wave and the upcoming winter season, along with seasonal influenza, have prompted public health officials here to urge the public to remain alert and be cautious.

“The State government has taken many steps to check the spread of Covid including increasing the testing facilities. People, however, must follow all guidelines and always be on alert. The next 90 days are going to be critical for the State,” Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao said while interacting with presspersons in Warangal.

