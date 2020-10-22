Covid update: Telangana sees 1,456 new cases, five deaths

A total of 1,717 persons recovered on Monday taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 2,06,105 with a recovery rate of 90.56 per cent

By | Published: 9:24 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 1,456 new Covid-19 infections and five fatalities on Wednesday taking the overall toll to 1,292 and the cumulative number of positive cases so far to 2,27,580. As on Wednesday, there were 20,183 active Covid-19 cases in the State.

A total of 1,717 persons recovered on Wednesday taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 2,06,105 with a recovery rate of 90.56 per cent, while the countrywide recovery rate is 89.2 per cent.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, 38,565 Covid tests were conducted in the State and reports of 1,110 samples were awaited. So far, a total of 39,78,869 Covid-19 tests were conducted out of which 2,27,580 tested positive and 2,06,105 recovered.

The Covid-19 positive cases reported from the districts included 12 from Adilabad, 82 from Bhadradri, 254 from areas under GHMC, 27 from Jagitial, 24 from Jangaon, 23 from Bhupalpally, 22 from Gadwal, 30 from Kamareddy, 54 from Karimnagar, 89 from Khammam, eight from Asifabad, 33 from Mahabubnagar, 25 from Mahabubabad, 28 from Mancherial, 22 from Medak, 98 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 29 from Mulugu, 33 from Nagarkurnool, 92 from Nalgonda, four from Narayanpet, 20 from Nirmal, 31 from Nizamabad, 30 from Peddapally, 28 from Sircilla, 98 from Ranga Reddy, 43 from Sangareddy, 47 from Siddipet, 39 from Suryapet, eight from Vikarabad, 31 from Wanaparthy, 22 from Warangal Rural, 40 from Warangal Urban and 30 from Yadadri Bhongir.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .