Covid Vaccination: 50 pc of eligible took at least 1 dose in Telangana

Hyderabad: In its attempts to check the impact of a possible Covid third wave, Telangana has successfully completed the vaccination of 50 per cent of the eligible individuals in the State with at least a single shot of vaccine.

According to estimates, there are roughly 2.20 crore individuals in Telangana who are eligible for Covid vaccination. As on Wednesday, 1.13 crore individuals received the first dose while 36 lakh individuals received both.

The achievement in expanding the vaccine coverage in the State, along with the natural immunity gained by people, is expected to play a vital role in diluting the impact of a possible third wave, senior health officials said.

While Telangana still has large cohorts of eligible individuals who are yet to receive their second dose, the fact remains that even a single dose goes a long way in giving them short-term protection from Covid.

Covid vaccine-based studies, including a research paper from PGI Chandigarh, indicated the effectiveness of 75 per cent from Covishield for persons who received the first dose or both.

During several media interactions, the Centre’s Covid-19 expert group chairman Dr NK Vohra had said at least in the short-run, the effectiveness of even a single dose would be able to provide at least 75 per cent of protection.

Several other studies have claimed that the first dose of Covishield provides protection of up to 65 per cent. It is expected that even a 75 per cent protection is expected to play a role in thwarting the third wave from gaining a foothold in the community.

“Of those vaccinated, we have managed to administer the second dose to 30 per cent of the individuals. In July, we received about 30 lakh doses of Covid vaccine and are hoping August will see a similar allocation. In the next few weeks, our focus will be to ensure administering the second dose,” says Director of Public Health (DPH) Dr G Srinivasa Rao.

Urging people to keep off vaccine hesitancy, health officials asked them to get vaccinated with either Covishield or Covaxin. “Whatever vaccine is available, people must ensure they get vaccinated at the earliest. Along with naturally gained and vaccine-induced immunity, we can weaken the impact of a third wave,” a senior official said.

