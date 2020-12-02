Covid vaccination software under dry run in Hyderabad

Being among the top performer in implementing universal immunisation programme, Telangana, along with Rajasthan, was chosen to conduct the dry run of COVIN software

Hyderabad: A three-member expert team from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has taken up a dry run to test the efficacy of indigenously developed Covid-19 vaccination software in Hyderabad.

Being among the top performer in implementing universal immunisation programme, Telangana, along with Rajasthan, was chosen to conduct the dry run of the Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network (COVIN) software. It is being tested at the Boggulakunta Primary Health Centre.

Once a Covid-19 vaccine is available, its administration will be based on COVIN, which contains a database of roughly three lakh beneficiaries from Telangana who are expected to get the first shot of the vaccine.

The Covid vaccine would be distributed under a special Covid-19 inoculation programme, using the processes, technology and network of the existing Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP). It would run parallel to the UIP.

As part of the vaccine administration, one of the key activities is the creation of a database of healthcare workers who will be prioritised. It will be uploaded to COVIN.

