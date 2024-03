| Cp Radhakrishnan The New Governor Of Telangana Telangana News

CP Radhakrishnan: The New Governor of Telangana | Telangana News

C. P. Radhakrishnan Sworn in as Telangana Governor, Assumes Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Duties

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 March 2024, 09:29 PM

Hyderabad: Jharkhand Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan was sworn in as the new Governor of Telangana, taking on the additional duties of Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, following the resignation of Tamilisai Soundararajan.