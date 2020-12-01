CPI, AIKS workers burn effigy of central govt in Khammam

They staged a road blockade on bypass road here and burnt an effigy of the Central government as a mark of protest

Khammam: The leaders and workers of CPI and AIKS in Khammam condemned the brute force used against farmers protesting peacefully against the new agriculture laws in New Delhi.

They staged a road blockade on bypass road here and burnt an effigy of the Central government as a mark of protest. AIKS leaders J Jitender Reddy, K Govinda Rao, CPI leader Shaik Janimiya and AITUC leader BG Clement addressed the gathering.

They wanted the BJP government at the Centre to pay attention to the farmer’s demands.

It was wrong to lathi-charge the farmers, firing tear gas shells and water cannons at the protestors who were peacefully going ahead with their Delhi Chalo march. The farming community across the nation was angry at the Farm Laws, which the BJP government passed recently, they said,

The Farm Laws were detrimental to the farm sector and they would leave the farmers at the mercy of corporate forces . The Prime Minister Narendra Modi was more interested to benefit the corporate companies than protecting the rights of the farmers, Jitender Reddy noted.

CPI leader Y Sambasiva Reddy, AITUC Municipal Union leader M Gandhi Venkat Jaya, AIKS leaders P Mallijkarjun, Kuchipudi Ravi and others joined the protest and demanded the BJP government to withdraw the Farm Laws.

Communal forces a threat to nation

At a meeting at the CPI office in the city the party state assistant secretary and former MLA K Sambasiva Rao noted that the religious fanatics were trying to gain strength in Telangana. He wanted the secular forces and common public to be careful of communal minded parties.

He said both BJP and AIMIM were trying to gain political mileage by provoking religious sentiments and it was not to democratic system. The BJP was becoming strong because of the rather lenient approach of the TRS leadership towards that party in the state, he said.

