CPI and CPI (M) will go together in next polls: Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao

CPI State secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao said in order to strengthen the cooperation between the two parties, a joint meeting of leaders of both the parties would be held on April 9 in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:28 PM, Sat - 18 March 23

Source: Facebook/Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao (File photo).

Khammam: The CPI and CPI (M) parties will contest the next elections together and efforts were on to bolster the unity among the parties, CPI State secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao has said.

Speaking at the party general body meeting here on Saturday, he said in order to strengthen the cooperation between the two parties, a joint meeting of leaders of both the parties would be held on April 9 in Hyderabad.

National general secretaries of CPI and CPI (M), D Raja and Sitaram Yechury, senior leaders K Narayana and BV Raghavulu would attend the meeting to discuss the future course of action, Sambasiva Rao said.

The CPI leadership was ready to defeat the communal minded forces but was not ready to make sacrifices while contesting the elections. Prior to the upcoming elections the party would launch public awareness rallies with a slogan ‘BJP hatao-Desh bachao’ in 33 districts of Telangana, he said.

An action plan would be prepared to address the local issues besides educating the masses about the BJP’s anti-people policies and religious fanaticism. The Modi regime was a golden era for private corporate forces and those exploiting the nation’s wealth, the CPI leader alleged.

