Telangana CPI to launch padayatra to pressurise Centre on various issues

CPI state unit would conduct a padayatra named 'Long March' to pressurise the Centre to fulfill its promises made to Telangana in the AP Reorganisation Act

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:49 PM, Fri - 3 February 23

CPI senior leader Takkallapalli Srinivas Rao addressing a press meet in Hanamkonda on Friday.

Hanamkonda: The Communist Party of India state unit would conduct a padayatra named ‘Long March’ to pressurise the Centre to fulfill its promises made to Telangana State in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act and on other issues from March 17.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, the CPI state secretariat committee member Takkallapalli Srinivas Rao said the padayatra would begin on March 17 at Bayyaram in Mahabubabad district and end at Indira Park in Hyderabad on April 17.

“The padayatra will pass through Mahabubabad, Mulugu, Bhupalapalli, Warangal, Hanamkonda and Janagaon districts. During the yatra, huge public meetings will be held at six places. CPI National General Secretary D Raja will attend a meeting to be held at Islamia College grounds in Warangal, CPI national secretary K Narayana will attend a public meeting in Hanamkonda’s Kakatiya Degree College ground,” he said.

The party hopes to motivate people to fight for the fulfillment of promises made to erstwhile Warangal district which include Kazipet coach factory, Bayyaram steel industry, and tribal university in Mulugu. “The CPI will also fight against the Centre’s move to privatise the SCCL,” he said. Referring to the union budget, Rao said that a lot of attention was given to the states where the BJP is in power, while the other states were neglected. “The BJP leaders from the State must give a clarification over this negligence,” he said.

The CPI senior leader urged the people to make this padayatra and public meetings a huge success. CPI Warangal, Hanamkonda, Mahabubabad District Secretaries Mekala Ravi, Karre Bikshapati, B Vijaya Sarathi, District Assistant Secretary Maddela Yellesh, State Committee Members Adari Srinivas, Marupaka Anil Kumar, and Bashaboina Santosh were present at the press meet.