CPI demands probe into payments in ‘Rafale deal’

CPI leader K Sambasiva Rao said a French media report claimed Dassault Aviation that manufactures Rafale jets paid one million Euros as commission for the Rs 59,000-crore deal

Khammam: CPI senior leader K Sambasiva Rao demanded a probe into alleged suspicious payments made to an Indian company by French aviation company, Dassault Aviation in Rafale jets deal.

He said a French media report claimed Dassault Aviation that manufactures Rafale jets paid one million Euros as commission for the Rs 59,000-crore deal. An independent probe must be ordered to find out who was that Indian middleman, he demanded.

Speaking at the CPI district executive body meeting here on Tuesday, Sambasiva Rao said just like the previous government, the BJP government at the Centre was facing corruption charges in the purchase of fighter jet planes.

Because of the Modi government’s pro-corporate policies, the gap between the rich and poor has been becoming wider. The rich are becoming richer while the poor are getting poorer and the development will be in danger, he worried.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was undermining the basic democratic principles and was trying to hand over the country to the corporate forces. It was sad that Modi was going ahead to sell Visakhapatnam Steel Plant to private corporate companies, the CPI leader noted.

Modi was spreading hatred in the country with his speeches during election rallies and thus damaging the secular fabric in the nation besides leading law and order problems, Sambasiva Rao alleged.

He appealed to the unemployed youth in the State not to commit suicide but fight for their rights. He wanted the CPI cadre in Khammam to gear up for ensuing elections to Khammam Municipal Corporation and fight by joining hands with like-minded parties.

Party leaders Puvvada Nageswar Rao, B Hemantha Rao and P Prasad were present.

