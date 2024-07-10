Karimnagar: Maoist party condemns Hussein’s arrest

The CPI (Maoist) party on Wednesday condemned the arrest of Mohammed Hussein, founder member of Singareni Karmika Samakhya (Sikasa), a frontal organization of the extremist party.

Maoist State Committee official spokesperson Jagan, in a statement released to the media, termed Hussein’s arrest illegal and said Hussein was leading a normal life after being released from jail 10 years ago.

Alleging that privatization of the Singareni coal blocks was part of the State government’s conspiracy, he said people fighting against the move being were branded as Maoists and those protesting against the government were being arrested.

He appealed to civil rights organizations and the public to condemn the illegal arrests.