CPI (M) demands measures to help farmers

Due to the rains that occurred at different places on Thursday, paddy stocks got drenched at several places.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 May 2024, 08:58 PM

Hyderabad: With the Met department issuing a rain forecast for the next five days, the CPI (M) State unit has demanded the State government to initiate measures for making different arrangements and ensure that farmers do not suffer any loss.

Due to the rains that occurred at different places on Thursday, paddy stocks got drenched at several places. The government should procure the drenched paddy stocks immediately without imposing any terms and conditions, CPI (M) State Executive Committee member S Veeraiah said in a statement here on Thursday.

He also wanted the State to extend the promised Rs.500 bonus per quintal to all varieties of paddy. Citing the reports published in media about State government extending bonus the Rs.500 bonus to only fine rice variety, he said the farming community was deeply concerned.

Reminding that the Congress government had assured Rs.500 bonus per quintal of paddy in its manifesto, Veeraiah said there was no specific clause over extending the bonus to only fine rice or other varieties.

The State government should extend bonus to all paddy varieties and it should be made applicable for this Yasangi season crops. The State government should make an official announcement over bonus to dispel fears among farmers, he demanded.