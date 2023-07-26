CPI-M member appeals to Centre for restoring normalcy in Manipur

The opposition has been trying to raise the Manipur violence issue in the Rajya Sabha.

By PTI Published Date - 05:12 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

New Delhi: CPI-M member John Brittas on Wednesday raised in the Rajya Sabha the issue of Manipur violence and alleged assault on women there and urged the government to take immediate steps to bring back normalcy and peace in the northeastern state.

Raising the issue in his special mention during question hour, Brittas said internet has been banned there and it was giving rise to fake news and disinformation in the violence hit state.

He demanded that internet ban in Manipur be revoked to help check the spread of fake news.

Brittas thanked Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar for allowing him to raise the matter of Manipur violence which was of “grave concern to all”.

The opposition members are also demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi make a statement on Manipur violence in both Houses of Parliament.

Saying that internet shutdown leads to a breeding ground for fake news and suppression of valuable information, and has caused an estimated loss of nearly Rs 40,000 crore in the last three years alone, Brittas said: “Besides, the devastating impact on education, information, health, entertainment and other facets of life were beyond comprehension. Hence, I urge the government to overhaul the current policy, bring back internet and Manipur into normalcy and peace”.

Shanta Chhetri of the Trinamool Congress also sought to raise the Manipur issue even though her subject was different, to which Dhankhar ticked her off saying: “I am so sorry ma’am. You have really engaged into most indecorous conduct even after I had suggested to several people. This is never done. How painful it is. Can we persist with such kind of violations? Sorry Professor (Chhetri) take care of your students”.