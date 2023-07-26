| When Pm Silent On Manipur Till Sc Remarks How Can India Have Confidence In Him Sibal

Sibal's remarks came just ahead of his former party Congress filing a notice for a no-confidence motion against the government over the Manipur issue.

By PTI Published Date - 11:50 AM, Wed - 26 July 23

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that when he “lacks” the confidence to make a statement in Parliament, how can INDIA have confidence in him.

In a tweet, Sibal said, “No Confidence Motion. When PM lacks confidence to make statement in Parliament; keeps ‘maun’ on the crimes against women in Manipur till the Supreme Court comments; keeps ‘maun’ on Brij Bhushan; Says no territory is occupied by China. How can I.N.D.I.A have confidence in him?” The decision for the motion was taken in a meeting attended by opposition alliance INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) MPs in Parliament on Tuesday.

At the meeting of the opposition leaders, it was decided after weighing various options that this would be an effective way to compel the government to initiate a discussion on the issue, one of the alliance leaders said.

Prime Minister Modi last Thursday said the incident of women being paraded naked in Manipur has shamed 140 crore Indians, asserting that the law would act with its full might and no guilty would be spared.