CPI to protest against PM Modi’s visit to Hyderabad on April 8

Modi has no moral right to set foot in Telangana as his government has failed to implement a single promise made to Telangana at the time of bifurcation, said CPI State secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:51 PM, Thu - 6 April 23

Modi has no moral right to set foot in Telangana as his government has failed to implement a single promise made to Telangana at the time of bifurcation, said CPI State secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao

Hyderabad: The Telangana State CPI unit has decided to hold a protest during Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s visit to the city on April 8 for his failure to fulfill promises made to the people of Telangana at the time of bifurcation.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, CPI State secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao said his party would hold demonstrations with black badges and flags at all Ambedkar statues in the State to protest against Modi’s visit to Hyderabad. Modi has no moral right to set foot in Telangana as his government has failed to implement a single promise made to Telangana at the time of bifurcation, he said.

He said the Centre had failed to set up the Bayyaram steel industry, Kazipet railway coach factory and Central Tribal university apart from granting national status for irrigation projects. Taking strong exception to the Centre’s decision to auction three coal blocks, he said Centre had invited fresh tenders to privatize four coal mines – Sathupalli, Koyagudem and two mines in Mandamarri, which were very important for Telangana for power generation.

Modi, who inaugurated the Ramagundam Fertilizer Factory a few months ago, had during his address tried to mislead people by saying that Singareni would not be privatized but soon after that tenders were called, which was enough to understand that every new Singareni mine would be privatized, he said.